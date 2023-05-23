Anexo Group Plc (ANX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on June 23rd

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anexo Group stock opened at GBX 80.04 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.82 and a beta of 0.76. Anexo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.95 ($1.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.86.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

