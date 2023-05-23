Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 236,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 779,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGI. Citigroup upped their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 16.3% during the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 522,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 56,815 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Angi by 5.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 372,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

