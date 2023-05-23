APA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect APA to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

APA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,495,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,156. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

