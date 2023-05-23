APENFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $103.34 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. APENFT has a market cap of $103.34 million and $8.85 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

