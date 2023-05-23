APENFT (NFT) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, APENFT has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $102.64 million and $8.52 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

