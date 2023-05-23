API3 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $73.98 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. API3 has a market capitalization of $73.98 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 124,603,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

