Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $126.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

