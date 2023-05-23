Arbitrum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $178.60 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00004283 BTC on major exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $178.60 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

