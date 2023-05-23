Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Sells $15,220,000.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,318. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

