Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0774 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Ardor has a total market cap of $77.32 million and $729,231.21 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

