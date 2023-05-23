Argent Trust Co Buys 105,396 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

