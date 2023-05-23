Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

