Argent Trust Co Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 357,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.