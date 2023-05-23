Argent Trust Co Sells 1,553 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,661,000 after buying an additional 193,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.07 and its 200-day moving average is $208.26. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

