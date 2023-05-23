Argent Trust Co Sells 6,067 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

