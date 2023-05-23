Argent Trust Co Sells 9,438 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

