Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47.47 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $47.47 million and $712,025.50 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003273 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003343 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003112 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003053 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,137,754 coins and its circulating supply is 173,138,536 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.