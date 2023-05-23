Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

