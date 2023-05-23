Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 6,125 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,220 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,497. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $110.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

