Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. 137,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,787. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

