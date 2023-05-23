Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 457,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,792,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

