Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in DaVita by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita Stock Performance

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.06. 24,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

