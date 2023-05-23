Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $305,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 162,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,589. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

