Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

CMG stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,096.76. 15,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,829.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,629.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,139.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

