Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 4,380 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $269,852.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,434.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,932 shares of company stock worth $53,519,700. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.4 %

DDOG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. 432,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,528. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.28.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

