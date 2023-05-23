Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $281,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.37 and a 200 day moving average of $339.28. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

