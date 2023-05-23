Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $339,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE HLT traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.45. 237,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,027. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

