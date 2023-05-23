Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $400,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $463.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

