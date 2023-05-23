Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 419,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 349,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $25,815,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.44. 8,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

