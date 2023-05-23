ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $49.23 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $49.23 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,318.90 or 0.99993107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07000975 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,247,203.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

