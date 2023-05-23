ASD Price Tops $0.0754 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $49.79 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017849 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,241.00 or 0.99978751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07000975 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,247,203.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

