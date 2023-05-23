ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.20.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASMIY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
ASM International Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $396.06 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $407.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.72 and its 200 day moving average is $326.38. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.74.
ASM International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.2659 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.
ASM International Company Profile
ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM International (ASMIY)
- Why Investors Aren’t Kicking Up Their Heels Over Boot Barn Stock?
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.