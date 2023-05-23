Associated Banc Corp Acquires 365 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PRU stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.
Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.
