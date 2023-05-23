Associated Banc Corp Buys 390 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,935,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,811,000 after buying an additional 220,930 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,465,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,527,000 after buying an additional 174,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after buying an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.