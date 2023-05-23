Associated Banc Corp Has $2.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,408,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.