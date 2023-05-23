Associated Banc Corp Sells 638 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $284.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.44.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.