AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £116.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £116.39 ($144.76).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.44) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £130 ($161.69) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($146.77) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £117.01 ($145.53) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($291,069.65). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
