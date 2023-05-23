ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. ATI makes up 3.3% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in ATI were worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ATI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after buying an additional 78,421 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ATI by 39.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,482,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after buying an additional 418,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ATI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,288,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 82,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.