Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Tops $254.20 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Audius has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $254.20 million and $5.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

