Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 456,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,824,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 6.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
