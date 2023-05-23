Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 456,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,824,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

