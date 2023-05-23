AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.76 by $3.36, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,619.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,573.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,499.96. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,759.10 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.88.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

