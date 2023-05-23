Aviva PLC Acquires 28,803 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 1.0% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $209,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $401.94. 71,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,949. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $410.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

