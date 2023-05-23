Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,823 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $63,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. 557,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,752. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

