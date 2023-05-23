Aviva PLC Buys 126 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $58,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,369.19. 1,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,568.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,987.18. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,325.33 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

