Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $74,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.38 and a twelve month high of $241.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.