Aviva PLC Grows Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 570.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $68,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 26.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 561,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,573,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 11.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 155.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 254,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 154,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,749. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

