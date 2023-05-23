Aviva PLC Has $104.14 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,835 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $104,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. 222,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

