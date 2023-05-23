Aviva PLC Has $106.94 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $106,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 239,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

