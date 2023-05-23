Aviva PLC Has $129.34 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Aviva PLC cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up about 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $129,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL stock remained flat at $27.03 during trading on Tuesday. 348,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,372. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

