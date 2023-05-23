Aviva PLC Sells 23,486 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $85,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 105.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 775.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 257,215 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. 58,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

